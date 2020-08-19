AUTO

Uber Auto Sees Pre-Covid Level Recovery With Highest Ridership Reported from Delhi

Image for Representation. (Picture Source: Reuters)

Image for Representation. (Picture Source: Reuters)

Over the last few months, Uber added safety screens for auto-rickshaws and implemented technology-led solutions to ensure both riders and drivers feel safer while on a trip, the company said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 19, 2020, 3:56 PM IST
Ride-hailing platform Uber on Tuesday said its mobility business is seeing green shoots of recovery with low-cost products like Auto and Moto leading the way.

"As cities open and rider demand increases, the Auto category is recovering at a faster growth rate with cities like Delhi almost returning to 80 per cent of pre-COVID levels, followed by Jaipur and Chandigarh," a statement said.

Over the last few months, Uber has made substantial investments to procure safety supplies for drivers, added safety screens for auto rickshaws, and implemented technology-led solutions to ensure riders and drivers feel safer while on a trip, it added.

"As citizens resume travel in the new normal, we are seeing low-cost products, especially our Auto category recover faster compared to other modes. With our comprehensive in-app safety measures, reliable door-to-door service and affordable prices, we are confident that Autos will unlock demand as we scale up our service in new cities across India," Uber General Manager, North and West India, Shiva Shailendran said.

