Uber Expands Package Delivery Service 'Connect' to Five More Cities Adhering to Govt Guidelines

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Thursday said its package delivery service 'Connect' has been rolled out in five more cities - New Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Chennai and Chandigarh.

The service, which was piloted last week in Kolkata, Jaipur, Guwahati and Gurgaon, enables residents to send and receive items from each other within city limits while maintaining social distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak.







"The positive response to our pilot program last week has encouraged us to expand the availability of Uber Connect," Uber India and South Asia Director-Operations and Head of Cities Prabhjeet Singh said in a statement.







It helps support cities and communities through Uber's technology and network by moving what matters. Additionally, it creates earning opportunities for driver-partners, Singh added.







All packages sent via Uber Connect need to be transportable on a two-wheeler vehicle, be under 5 kilograms in weight, securely sealed and items such as alcohol, recreational drugs, or dangerous and illegal items are not allowed to be sent.







Uber said its new package delivery service will adhere to all guidelines laid down by authorities, and all driver-partners associated with Uber Connect have undergone virtual training exercises for this service.







Like on-demand trips, customers will be able to monitor the trip's progress prior to pick up, en route, and at the dropoff. Customers can also share the delivery status with the recipient of the package.