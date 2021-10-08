Uber Launches New Feature to Track Flights, Book Rides Even Before Plane Lands

San-Francisco-based conglomerate, Uber, has recently announced that a new feature is now active on the application, which will ease the flight travel experience and allow passengers to book a cab even before their flight lands. The app will now track your flight and be at your service on time.

As the pandemic-ridden world is getting better and air travel is gaining elevation again, Uber has rolled out their new feature under their already existing Uber Reserve. With the Uber Reserve at Airports, passengers can sit back and relax on their flights, knowing that their ride will be waiting for them as they land.

Uber Reserve at Airports is loaded with features. Users can get an option to book their ride up to 30 days in advance. As mentioned above, the app will track your flight route so that in case of delays or early arrivals, the cab can align itself and reach when you do.

Another exciting feature of the app is the complimentary wait time that stretches up to an hour. So, in case you land and are not ready to hop in your cabyet, you can have a complimentary waiting time of 60 minutes, for which there are no additional charges. In addition, the cab will be waiting for you at the curbside, so that you do not have to hassle finding the cab.

As per the news release by Uber, the company is offering these lucrative services on more than 20 airports across the United States of America. The company is offering these services on the premium section of the rides, i.e., the Uber Black and the Uber Black SUV. They will have the option to enter their flight details, post which the flight can be tracked for unprecedented delays.

Along with the ride services, Uber is also offering an in-app pay feature that will help passengers skip queues at airport restaurants and pick their meals instantly.

