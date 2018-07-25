English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Uber Might Face Class Action Suit From London Taxi Drivers
The Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association (LTDA) confirmed it was discussing a suit with its lawyers.
The Uber logo is seen on a screen in Singapore August 4, 2017. (Photo: Reuters)
London cab drivers are examining the possibility of bringing a class action suit against Uber, their association said on Tuesday, after the mobile app was granted a temporary licence renewal to operate in the British capital. Sky News reported that the overall possible bill to Uber for the potential lawsuit could be 1.25 billion pounds ($1.64 billion).
The Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association (LTDA) confirmed it was discussing a suit with its lawyers. "We've been approached by a number of members to help them explore whether there would be grounds for a potential class action on behalf of all taxi drivers against Uber," LTDA General Secretary Steve McNamara said in a statement.
"We are in the very early stages of obtaining legal advice from leading law firm Mishcon de Reya on whether this is a possibility," he added. Sky News reported that the LTDA was likely to argue that 25,000 black-cab drivers in London had suffered lost earnings from Uber averaging around 10,000 pounds for at least five years.
Uber won a probationary licence to operate in the city last month after regulator Transport for London (TfL) had refused to renew it last September for failings in its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and to background checks on drivers. Uber declined to comment on the potential lawsuit.
Also Watch
The Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association (LTDA) confirmed it was discussing a suit with its lawyers. "We've been approached by a number of members to help them explore whether there would be grounds for a potential class action on behalf of all taxi drivers against Uber," LTDA General Secretary Steve McNamara said in a statement.
"We are in the very early stages of obtaining legal advice from leading law firm Mishcon de Reya on whether this is a possibility," he added. Sky News reported that the LTDA was likely to argue that 25,000 black-cab drivers in London had suffered lost earnings from Uber averaging around 10,000 pounds for at least five years.
Uber won a probationary licence to operate in the city last month after regulator Transport for London (TfL) had refused to renew it last September for failings in its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and to background checks on drivers. Uber declined to comment on the potential lawsuit.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- When Rishi Kapoor Fell Flat on Rajkumar Hirani's Mother's Feet for Son Ranbir Kapoor
- Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire Recalled in India Due to Airbag Defect
- Eating a Rat for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner in 21st Century India
- Honor 9N With Notch Display, Dual Camera Launched in India Starting at Rs 11,999
- Sony Makes a 48-megapixel Sensor, Smartphone Camera Wars to Start Again?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...