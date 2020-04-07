Uber Partners With Flipkart to Deliver Essential Items to Consumers in Three Cities

Ride-hailing company Uber on Monday announced a partnership with etailer Flipkart to help provide essentials items to people in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

The aim is to keep vital supply chains running and address the growing needs of Flipkart customers to receive essential goods at their doorsteps every day, both the companies said in a statement.

Millions of people are facing trouble in getting groceries, fruits, milk and vegetables delivered at home, amid acute manpower shortage and supply chain issues being faced by both the retail outlets and online delivery platforms.

"Uber will not charge any commission, enabling drivers to keep 100 per cent of billed amounts," said Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia,

In line with the government guidelines and to maintain safety and hygiene for containing the spread of COVID-19, all drivers associated with this service are being provided masks, gloves, sanitisers and safety training.

"Flipkart remains committed to supporting our customers and we are mobilising all possible options to deliver essential supplies to people who are staying indoors," added Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart.