Uber Purchases 600-Acre Land in Pittsburgh to Build Self-Driving Test Track
The new nearly 600-acre track will employ roughly 200 people and will also include an observation deck.
Image for Representation
Uber Technologies has finally announced the purchase of an almost 600-acre parcel in Findlay Township in Pittsburgh that will be used for a self-driving test track. The San Francisco ride-hailing giant bought the parcel through Uber affiliate 3 Rivers Holding LLC from real estate developer Imperial Land Corp. for $9.5 million, news portal post-gazette.com reported. According to Uber spokeswoman Sarah Abboud, Uber plans to use the space as a new test track for its self-driving cars when the track is complete.
Earlier in November, Abboud said that the company was looking for more space to conduct testing as its Pittsburgh footprint continues to grow. Global ride-hailing major has been expanding in Pittsburgh over the last decade, with an Advanced Technology Center that opened in the Strip District in February 2015 to work on self-driving cars.
As per the report, the new nearly 600-acre track will employ roughly 200 people and will also include an observation deck. Earlier, Uber was reportedly planning to buy 400-acre land for the very same purpose in South Fayette Township in Pittsburgh but ultimately rejected the plan.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Congratulates Amitabh Bachchan Over Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Calls Him G.O.A.T
- Aayush Sharma Shares First Pictures of Baby Girl Ayat with Arpita Khan, See Here
- Year in Review: Tech Will Improve Sneakers, But it Will Not be Without Controversy
- Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus to Feature Four Rear Cameras: Report
- 10-Year-Old Boy Asked to Take Off T-shirt With Image of Snake on it Before Boarding Plane