English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Uber Self-Driving Car Crash: US Safety Agencies Probing Fatal Crash

Uber Technologies Inc said it had suspended its autonomous vehicle program across the United States and Canada.

Reuters

Updated:March 20, 2018, 2:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Uber Self-Driving Car Crash: US Safety Agencies Probing Fatal Crash
A fleet of Uber's Ford Fusion self driving cars are shown during a demonstration of self-driving automotive technology in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S. September 13, 2016. (Photo: Reuters)
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday they are sending teams to Tempe, Arizona, to investigate an accident involving a self-driving Uber vehicle that killed a pedestrian.

Uber Technologies Inc said it had suspended its autonomous vehicle program across the United States and Canada. The NHTSA said in a statement it is "in contact with Uber, Volvo, federal, state and local authorities regarding the incident" and will take appropriate action. The safety board said in a statement on Twitter that it was also sending a team to probe the crash.

Also Watch

Also Watch

| Edited by: Manav Sinha
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You