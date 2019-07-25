Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Uber, Sun Mobility Tie Up to Offer Electric Three-Wheelers

The development comes at a time when the government is trying to boost the adoption of electric vehicles to lower oil imports and curb air pollution.

Reuters

Updated:July 25, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
Uber, Sun Mobility Tie Up to Offer Electric Three-Wheelers
Representational image (Image: Reuters)
Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc and Bengaluru-based start-up Sun Mobility said on that they will partner to offer Indian commuters electric auto-rickshaws in the coming months, amid a push by policymakers to encourage the use of cleaner fuels. Uber already allows riders in to book the ubiquitous three-wheeled "auto-rickshaws" or "autos". Sun Mobility, led by Chetan Maini, who pioneered electric cars in India with the Reva, and Uday Khemka, vice-chairman of the Sun Group, will offer charged swappable batteries as a service to fleet owners and Uber's driver-partners, under the partnership.

The development comes at a time when the government is trying to boost the adoption of electric vehicles to lower oil imports and curb air pollution. Reuters had reported last month that India plans to order taxi aggregators like Uber, and local rival Ola to convert 40% of their fleet of cars to electric by April 2026. Uber did not divulge details on the number of electric rickshaws that would be deployed or the cities it would target.

