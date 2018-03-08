English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uber Using Self-Driving Trucks for Long Hauls in Arizona
Uber has been testing self-driving truck technology since 2016, and began using autonomous rigs for hauls late last year.
Uber Logo. Representative Image. (Image: Reuters)
Uber on Tuesday said it is using self-driving semi trucks to augment human-driven rigs in its on-demand trucking service in the US state of Arizona.
Humans pick up cargo from Uber Freight customers and drive it in trailers to transfer hubs. There the trailers are hitched onto self-driving trucks for long highway hauls, according to the San Francisco-based company.
The self-driving vehicles head to transfer hubs close to their destinations, where the trailers are hitched back onto human-steered rigs to complete their journeys.
"This a big step forward in self-driving truck technology, and the future of the freight industry at large," Uber said in a release.
"This paints a picture of the progress being made towards our vision for the future of trucking; now hauling real loads in Arizona."
Uber has been testing self-driving truck technology since 2016, and began using autonomous rigs for hauls late last year.
Uber claims to have made the first commercial shipment ever by self-driving truck when it hauled a trailer full of Budweiser beer some 120 miles of highway in Colorado.
New-comer Embark last year began using self-driving trucks to haul refrigerators from a warehouse in Texas to a distribution center in southern California.
Uber Freight is a free app that lets shippers book truckers with ease similar to how people can summon Uber car rides.
"Much like what we do with our self-driving Ubers in Pittsburgh and Phoenix, we are developing our self-driving truck product by deploying it to the Uber Freight network and fulfilling hauls for real customers," the company said.
Package and shipping company UPS announced in December that it will buy 125 of Tesla's all-electric semi trucks, the largest such order since the vehicle was unveiled a month earlier.
The order by UPS, one of the biggest operators of commercial trucking fleets, came on the heels of a PepsiCo announcement two weeks ago to buy 100 of the Tesla trucks.
Tesla, Google, and Uber are among technology and auto industry companies pursuing autonomous-vehicle technology, which has been touted as having potential to save fuel, ease congestion, and make transportation safer.
Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18
Also Watch
Humans pick up cargo from Uber Freight customers and drive it in trailers to transfer hubs. There the trailers are hitched onto self-driving trucks for long highway hauls, according to the San Francisco-based company.
The self-driving vehicles head to transfer hubs close to their destinations, where the trailers are hitched back onto human-steered rigs to complete their journeys.
"This a big step forward in self-driving truck technology, and the future of the freight industry at large," Uber said in a release.
"This paints a picture of the progress being made towards our vision for the future of trucking; now hauling real loads in Arizona."
Uber has been testing self-driving truck technology since 2016, and began using autonomous rigs for hauls late last year.
Uber claims to have made the first commercial shipment ever by self-driving truck when it hauled a trailer full of Budweiser beer some 120 miles of highway in Colorado.
New-comer Embark last year began using self-driving trucks to haul refrigerators from a warehouse in Texas to a distribution center in southern California.
Uber Freight is a free app that lets shippers book truckers with ease similar to how people can summon Uber car rides.
"Much like what we do with our self-driving Ubers in Pittsburgh and Phoenix, we are developing our self-driving truck product by deploying it to the Uber Freight network and fulfilling hauls for real customers," the company said.
Package and shipping company UPS announced in December that it will buy 125 of Tesla's all-electric semi trucks, the largest such order since the vehicle was unveiled a month earlier.
The order by UPS, one of the biggest operators of commercial trucking fleets, came on the heels of a PepsiCo announcement two weeks ago to buy 100 of the Tesla trucks.
Tesla, Google, and Uber are among technology and auto industry companies pursuing autonomous-vehicle technology, which has been touted as having potential to save fuel, ease congestion, and make transportation safer.
Also Watch: 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 Review (Test Drive) | Exclusive | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: From Turning Brothels Into Classrooms to Adventure Biking: 7 Women Who are Breaking the Barrier
- A New Day Is On The Horizon: How Women Are Rewriting Age-old Hollywood Narratives With Content and Conscience
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
- Karan Johar's Cryptic Tweets Hints at Insensitive Media Coverage of Sridevi's Demise, Irrfan Khan's Illness
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV