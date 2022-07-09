Udaipur City-Mysore-Udaipur City to Resume Operations From July 11

Passengers travelling to major cities of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujrat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are going to be much easier now. North Western Railways has decided to restart the Udaipur City-Mysore-Udaipur City Humsafar weekly train service.

As per Captain Shashi Kiran, spokesperson of North Western Railways, Train No. 19667, Udaipur City to Mysuru Humsafar weekly train service will leave Udaipur City at 9:15 PM every Monday from July 11 and will reach Mysuru at 4:25 PM on Wednesday.

Similarly, Train No. 19668, Mysuru to Udaipur City Humsafar weekly train service will leave Mysuru at 10:00 AM every Thursday from 14.07.22 and will reach Udaipur City at 03:35 PM on Saturdays.

This train will halt at Chittorgarh, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road, Pune, Miraj Jn., Belagavi, Hubli, Davangere, Bangalore, and Mandya stations on the route.

In recent news, Indian Railways is also taking part in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Pratham Swatantrata Sangram Express, a train dedicated to the 1857 freedom movement, was just tweeted about by the Ministry of Railways.

This special train, which first began its journey on November 30, 2007, connects Virangana Lakshmibai Railway Station to Kolkata Railway Station. Train number 22198, the Pratham Swatantrata Sangram Express, left Jhansi on Friday and arrived in Kolkata on Saturday. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the 22197 Pratham Swatantrata Sangram Express travels from Kolkata and arrives in Jhansi on Monday.

During the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, multiple trains will operate in honour of India’s Independence movement in accordance with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, according to Shivam Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway.

