Udupi Police Seize and Crush 51 Aftermarket Silencers With Road Roller; Video Goes Viral

A video of Udupi police is going viral where they can be seen destroying 51 silencers for causing noise pollution by crushing them with a road-roller. The video was uploaded on February 3 by Kannadigaworld.com on its YouTube channel. The step was taken in the presence of superintendent of police N Vishnuvardhan and additional superintendent of police Kumarchandra to send a clear message to the violators of traffic rules. The police department collected a fine of Rs 25,000 and booked 51 cases in the month of January 2021.

SP N Vishnuvardhan said that the Udupi District police department observed a month-long road safety awareness drive from January 1 to 31 with the motto 'Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha'. He further informed that the department has been receiving several complaints by residents in the Manipal area against motorcyclists who have installed modified noise-causing silencers on their two-wheelers.

According to a report, because of the complaints the decision was taken to identify such vehicles that were causing excessivesound pollution.Giving more details Vishnuvardhan said that motorcycles and scooters are only permitted to produce a sound not higher than 80 decibels and such kind of altered silencers creates troubles to the senior citizens, pregnant women, sick people and kids, especially during the night. He also assured that the police department will continue to carry out such drives to curb violations of road norms.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, there is a permit of a maximum sound range of 80 to 91 decibel. A maximum sound of 80 decibels is permitted to the two-wheelers whereas 91 decibels is for the passenger and commercial vehicles with a gross weight above 12,000 kgs.

Also Watch:

The violators of the rules can note that if they are riding a bike with the modified silencers and are involved in producing more sound than the permissible limit then it is a punishable act under section 52 and 190(2) of the Motor Vehicle Act with a fine ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2000.