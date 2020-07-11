UK-Based Couple From Kerala Wins Lamborghini Urus SUV worth Rs 3.1 Crore in BOTB Competition

A Kerala couple based in Nottingham in the United Kingdom were taken for a surprise after they won a luxury Lamborghini worth Rs 3.1 crore.

According to a report in the new Indian Express, Shibu Paul and Linnet Joseph and his wife won a competition organised by ‘Best of the Best’ (BOTB), a dream car and lifestyle competition company. The elated couple couldn’t believe their eyes after seeing the red colour luxury on wheels parked outside their house. Along with the car, there was prize money worth Rs 18.94 lakh.

Speaking to the daily during a telephonic interview, Sibhu said, “My wife was taking a nap after her night shift, and when the doorbell rang, we were greeted with a brand new Lamborghini worth £195,000 and a prize money of £20,000. We are so grateful to god, as we were worried about my job prospects”.

Also Watch:





Shibu, a sound engineer, has lost his job after the situation got worse due the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, his wife Linnet is a nurse by profession and she is currently working at Nottingham hospital, the report added.







The couple, who is a native of Velloor near Piravom in Kottayam district, decided to pick the cash prize as they plan to buy a house in Nottingham, the report added

