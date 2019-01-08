English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UK Car Sales Slide In 2018 Before Brexit
Sales sank 6.8 percent to 2.367 million vehicles after a 5.7-percent drop in 2017.
Loading...
New UK car sales slid in 2018 on weak demand for diesel vehicles, and will fall further this year on poor consumer confidence and Brexit, an industry body said Monday.
Sales sank 6.8 percent to 2.367 million vehicles after a 5.7-percent drop in 2017, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said in a statement.
Consumers continued to ditch diesel cars for automobiles seen as more environmentally-friendly.
With Brexit on the horizon in March, the SMMT forecast that the market faces another 2.0-percent decline this year.
"The challenges before us are something of a perfect storm," said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.
"It's causing considerable worry and agitation across boardrooms both in the UK and abroad." He added it would be "unfair" to attribute the entire sales drop to Brexit fears but cautioned that falling consumer confidence had curbed people's desire to make a "big ticket purchase".
Some diesel vehicle owners are switching to petrol or alternatively fuelled vehicles, but most are keeping their existing cars owing to uncertainty over how they will be taxed, the SMMT noted.
Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on March 29.
Since Britain voted to leave the bloc in June 2016, a drop in sterling - making imported goods more expensive - has fuelled inflation and put a major squeeze on household budgets.
Sales sank 6.8 percent to 2.367 million vehicles after a 5.7-percent drop in 2017, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said in a statement.
Consumers continued to ditch diesel cars for automobiles seen as more environmentally-friendly.
With Brexit on the horizon in March, the SMMT forecast that the market faces another 2.0-percent decline this year.
"The challenges before us are something of a perfect storm," said SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes.
"It's causing considerable worry and agitation across boardrooms both in the UK and abroad." He added it would be "unfair" to attribute the entire sales drop to Brexit fears but cautioned that falling consumer confidence had curbed people's desire to make a "big ticket purchase".
Some diesel vehicle owners are switching to petrol or alternatively fuelled vehicles, but most are keeping their existing cars owing to uncertainty over how they will be taxed, the SMMT noted.
Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union on March 29.
Since Britain voted to leave the bloc in June 2016, a drop in sterling - making imported goods more expensive - has fuelled inflation and put a major squeeze on household budgets.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Reaches Speed of 1300 Kilometers Per Hour; Sets New Record
- To Let Movie Review: A Pressing Social Issue Imaginatively Tacked with Singular Focus
- Fare Enough: Pilot Spells Out 'I'm Bored' Across the Sky During Test Flight
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is 'Radiant in Red' in Her latest Instagram Pics from Doha
- Google Built a Microphone in The Nest Secure, And Then Forgot to Mention That to Anyone Buying it
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results