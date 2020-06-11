UK Police Faces Backlash After Mocking McLaren 650S Driver Who Crashed Into Wall

A McLaren 650S driver was greeted by an arguably mean tweet from the police department after crashing into a wall between Surrey and Sussex Roads in the UK. The social media handle of the authority seemed to have their share of fun after tweeting the following.

In simpler words, the tweet implies that the street in which the McLaren crashed was a 40kmph limit one and that whoever was driving the car must have been speeding. Replying to the same, several Twitter users commented stating that the driver had ‘no talent’ adding having driven cars with more power and definitely more power to weight... the ‘skill’ of not stamping down on the Go pedal is a very basic one...”

Chertsey Lane near Staines. Somehow the driver of this McLaren couldn’t keep the car on the straight road in a 40 limit.



Investigations continue…



40996 pic.twitter.com/Ubc0ICVsny — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) May 31, 2020

The photo of the incident shows the driver and a female passenger. The same tweet also garnered plenty of criticism as the actual cause of the accident had not been identified. And yet, the police was mocking the driver for his misfortune.

Soon after the flames turned into a wildfire, Chief Inspector, Michael Hodder from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit issued a public apology stating that the media handler meant no offence, reports suggested. Also, there is no indication that the McLaren was breaking any laws.

“It was certainly not our intention to cause any offence or belittle the severity of the incident,” says Hodder. “The team continually balances the need to raise awareness of road safety messages whilst being innovative in our messaging on social media.”

