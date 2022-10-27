UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Has an Impressive Fleet of Luxury Cars

Rishi Sunak has made history by becoming the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of United Kingdom. He is also the first person of colour to head a UK government and the youngest PM for more than 200 years. As Rishi Sunak prepares to assume office, his tremendous wealth has grabbed the headlines. According to reports, Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, are worth more than $800 million. The new UK prime minister is among the 250 wealthiest British people or families. Therefore, it isn’t surprising that Rishi Sunak has an impressive collection of cars. Let us take a look at Rishi Sunak’s fleet of luxury cars will make any car enthusiast envious.

– Volkswagen Golf GTI

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is one of the most affordable cars available in the United Kingdom. The famous hatchback is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI motor which produces 207 bhp of power and 280 Nm of torque. The Golf GTI can sprint from 0-100 in just 7 seconds and has a top speed of 240 km/h.

– Jaguar XJ L

The new British Prime Minister is often spotted in a Jaguar XJ L. Rishi Sunak’s ultra-luxurious sedan is the Sentinel version, which comes with heavy armour to keep the bullets away. The car boasts of a sheet of Kevlar and Titanium to protect the occupants. It also gets portable oxygen tanks, and a 13mm steel plate on the flooring to save the occupants from the landmines. The Jaguar XJ L is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine that churns out 225 bhp of power and can reach 0-100 km/h in around 4 seconds.

– Land Rover Discovery

Rishi Sunak also owns a Land Rover Discovery. This luxurious SUV is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that produces 335 bhp of power and 450 Nm of peak torque. The iconic SUV is also available with a 3.0-litre diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 254 bhp and torque of 600 Nm. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

– Range Rover Sentinel

As PM of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak will use a Range Rover Sentinel. This model of Range Rover is the official ride for the UK PM since the last few years. The Range Rover Sentinel is a heavily armoured bullet-proof SUV that offers tremendous protection against high-velocity armour-piercing bullets up to 7.62mm, up to 15 kg TNT blasts and DM51 grenade explosions. This beast of a car is powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine which produces 375 bhp of power and 625 Nm of torque.

