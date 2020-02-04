UK Shifts Timeline for Petrol, Diesel Car Ban to 2035; Aims at Zero Emission by 2050

Britain's government has announced to shift the timeline for the ban on sale of petrol- and diesel-fuelled cars from 2040 to 2035. The policy is expected to be unveiled at Glasgow's hosting of a United Nations climate summit in November. UK earlier announced that it will ban the sale of petrol- and diesel-fuelled cars from 2040 when all vehicles must be fully electric as part of a plan to clean up air pollution. The reported move follows a similar announcement by the French government.

The Times said the sale of new hybrid vehicles that have an electric motor combined with a petrol or diesel engine would also end under the plan. The government has been under pressure to take measures to reduce air pollution after losing legal cases brought by campaign groups.

Under the proposals, local authorities would be able to charge levies on the drivers of the diesel vehicles on the most polluted roads from 2020, if air quality does not improve, the Daily Mail newspaper said.

Earlier, Volvo became the first major traditional automaker to set a date for phasing out vehicles powered solely by the internal combustion engine by saying all its car models launched after 2019 will be electric or hybrids.

With Inputs from Reuters

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.