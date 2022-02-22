Ukraine Crisis: Air India's First Repatriation Flight to Land in Delhi Tonight

Air India’s planned repatriation flight left for Ukraine from India this morning to bring back the Indian nationals. The airline deployed its B-787 Dreamliner aircraft for the special operation with a capacity of over 200 seats. The flight from Ukraine will be landing in Delhi tonight.

Ahead of this, Air India said it will operate three flights to Ukraine in the coming week. After today’s flight, the airline will operate two more on February 24 and 26.

Russia has positioned around 1 lakh troops near its border with Ukraine, besides sending warships to the Black Sea for naval exercises, triggering concerns among the NATO countries about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has been denying that it plans to invade Ukraine. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) set up a control room on Wednesday to provide information and assistance to the Indian nationals in Ukraine. In addition, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for Indians in the eastern European nation.

The Tata Group-owned Air India said on Twitter that it will operate three flights between India and the Boryspil International Airport in Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26. “Booking open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents," it added.

