Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Ultra-rare Fiat 8V to be the Star of Champs-Elysees Auction in Paris

Another rare model, a 1924 Bugatti Type 23 Brescia two-seater is also likely to be a hot item.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 18, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ultra-rare Fiat 8V to be the Star of Champs-Elysees Auction in Paris
A 1953 "OttVu" Tipo 106 Sport Berlinetta estimated to fetch from 1.1 to 1.3 million euros. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

The 15th edition of Artcurial's "Automobiles Sur Les Champs" auction will feature about a hundred rare vehicles, foremost among which is a 1953 Fiat 8V Rapi Berlinetta, estimated to go for a cool 1.1 to 1.3 million euros. The sale is set to take place in Paris on October 27. A total of 117 sweet rides (70 cars and 47 motorcycles) will be put up for auction, with the belle of the ball being a 1953 Fiat "OttVu" Tipo 106 Sport Berlinetta. Only 34 of the highly specific model were ever produced in its first-series Rapi version, and the one being offered for sale is in perfect working order and eligible to participate in the main collector-car races. Its high price is due to the fact that its interior, complete with dashboard, is in its original condition, as is its engine.

Another rare model is also likely to be a hot item: a 1924 Bugatti Type 23 Brescia two-seater, which was the first of the brand's cars to be equipped with a four-valves-per-cylinder engine. Experts have estimated the car's going price to be between 550,000 and 650,000 euros.

A 1924 Bugatti Type 23 Sport two-seater estimated to fetch between 550,000 and 650,000 euros. (AFP Relaxnews) A 1924 Bugatti Type 23 Sport two-seater estimated to fetch between 550,000 and 650,000 euros.(AFP Relaxnews)

A number of collection will be featured during the sale, such as Raymond Jeannot's, which is composed of four iconic Ferraris (a 1973 Ferrari 365 GTC/4, a 1976 308 GTB Vetroresina 1976, a 1984 400i and a 2000 456M GTA, all designed by Pininfarina), as well as another owned by an enthusiast from Monaco featuring a dozen cars (including once again a Ferrari, a 1961 250 GTE Series 1).

Motorcycles, for their part, will be represented by a number of historical models, which are expected to go from 1,000 euros for a 1967 Benelli Sport Leoncino, all the way to 30,000 euros for a Zündapp K 800 with sidecar. As usual, all of the cars put up for auction at "Automobiles Sur Les Champs" will be shown in Artcurial's private garage, located at 59 avenue Montaigne in Paris, on October 26 and 27. "Automobiles Sur Les Champs" takes place on October 27, 2019, in Paris.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram