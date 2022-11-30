Ultraviolette F77 Electric Bike in India: Price, Variants, Features and More in Detail

Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive has introduced three variants of its F77 electric bike in India. The range encompasses the Original, Recon, and Special Edition variants of the F77. Prices start from Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. While there are similarities in the design and features of the bikes, the vehicles have varying performance and costs. It is interesting to note that the Limited-edition variant, of which the company is only going to produce 77 units, has the highest performance numbers and is already sold out.

The Ultraviolette F77 Original variant is equipped with a 27-kW electric motor and an IP67-rated 7.1 kWh battery pack. The bike delivers a range of 206km on a single charge while offering a peak power of 36 bhp and maximum torque of 85Nm. Ultraviolette claims that the bike has a top speed of 140kmph and can go from 0-100kmph in 8.3 seconds. The Original trim comes with crash guards and a standard charger. Priced at Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom), this variant is being offered in black, silver, and red colour schemes.

The F77 Recon is also available in the same colour schemes and accessories. However, as the top-spec variant, it gets better performance stats compared to the Original. For starters, the 10.3kWh battery pack that offers a peak power of 39 bhp takes it a notch higher. The maximum torque is also increased at 95Nm. The automobile firm claims that the bike can go from 0-100kmph in 8 seconds and has a top speed of 147kmph. This bike costs Rs 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The F77 Special Edition is (or rather, was) the fastest and most expensive electric bike on sale in the country. The company had announced that it would make only 77 units of this variant. And all of them were sold out within two hours of the online bookings being opened.

The bike’s battery pack is similar to the one seen on the Recon. However, it boasts of a rather powerful motor with a maximum power output of 40 bhp and a peak torque of 100Nm. While the top speed is the same as the Recon variant, the Limited Edition does better in revving up from 0-100kmph in 7.8 seconds. It also comes equipped with accessories like rear wheel cover and lever guards. This bike will cost buyers Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

