Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Start in Bangalore, Details Here

Ultraviolette, the Bangalore-based EV startup, has commenced the deliveries of the F77 electric motorcycle in the Indian market. Being touted as India’s first high-performance electric motorcycle, it has been locally developed at the brand’s manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. Ultraviolette F77 is sold at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.80 lakh.

Commenting on the milestone, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette, said, “The F77 is a result of our pursuit of creating an electric motorcycle that is a head-turner across all parameters. Its stunning design and exhilarating performance are one-of-a-kind and proudly Indian in every aspect. We cannot wait for customers across India to experience the F77, and we are deeply committed to taking the brand global. We are confident that our vehicles will exceed our customers’ expectations and that we will continue to drive innovation in the electric vehicle space."

Ultraviolette also announced that the company’s next stage of growth will include setting up dealerships across the nation and expanding its global presence. It has plans to raise $120M in a fresh round of investment to fuel the aforementioned global expansion plans.

“Our investors share our vision for the future of transportation. With the commencement of deliveries of the F77, it’s vital that we keep looking forward and pushing through to Ultraviolette’s next phase of growth. The infusion of funds from partners who share our vision will enable Ultraviolette to scale new vehicle programs, expand our domestic footprint, and accelerate international product rollout", said Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO of Ultraviolette.

Ultraviolette F77 is presented in three forms - Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser - and each of these forms is offered in two variants namely the F77 and the F77 Recon with a range of 206 km and 307 km, respectively. It is claimed to be the fastest and most technologically advanced electric motorcycle in India. The e-bike can be booked online at Ultraviolette’s official website.

