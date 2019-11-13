Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle Launched at Rs 3 Lakh, Online Bookings to Commence on November 13

Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled its highly anticipated high-performance electric motorcycle – the F77. The motorcycle is aimed to reach 60kph in 2.9 seconds, has a top speed of 140 kmph, and will deliver 150 km of range on a single charge.

Inspired by aviation and aerospace engineering, the Ultraviolette Automotive F77 has been developed ground up - right from the design identity, the advanced engineering principles in design and simulations of the motorcycle, and the batteries and multi-level safety systems of the motorcycle. The F77 will first be rolled out in Bangalore, with expanding national availability planned over the next year.

Propelled by the immediate torque of 90Nm all-electric powertrain, the F77 is capable of rapid acceleration with just a twist of the throttle, offering the rider a high-performance motorcycling experience. An optimized center of gravity, steel-aluminum frame, inverted front forks and adjustable rear suspension give the F77 a highly dynamic handling.

The F77 is powered by Ultraviolette’s Modular Battery technology and is a smart and connected electric motorcycle that will be enabled with ride telematics, remote diagnostics, over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, ride analytics, and bike tracking.

Available in three variants F77 Lightning, F77 Shadow and F77 Laser, the F77 is priced between Rs 300,000 and Rs 325,000 (On-road). Online registrations for the F77 will commence on November 13, 2019. Deliveries are estimated to begin in Q3 2020.

The instant torque provided by the electric powertrain delivers instant acceleration. The F77 touches 100kmph in 7.5 seconds. Regenerative braking: The F77 comes with a customisable power regeneration mode each time you brake, which in turn adds to the battery charge. This is particularly useful in urban traffic that often requires a lot of slow-rolling and stop-and-go riding. The centre of gravity has been optimized to enhance handling, traction, braking, and cornering performance. The lightweight steel-aluminium frame is extremely rigid and contributes to the precise, responsive handling that makes the F77 exciting to ride in any situation.

The Ultraviolette F77 is built around a foundational building block of energy storage – modular battery packs. Ultraviolette’s modular batteries are built to world-leading standards in terms of Power Density, Energy Density, Cycle Life, and Resistance to extreme shock and vibration. Each modular battery incorporates proprietary thermal management technology to drastically improve heat dissipation and reduce temperature gradients within cells leading to higher cycle life. Mechanical protection includes structural crush zones to take the first impact over the cells and structural support to prevent vibration-induced long-term damage. Key structural members within the battery packs are built to perform hybrid functions including structural support and thermal pathways for heat dissipation.

Coordinated safety strategy in the battery packs and vehicles interrupts excessive currents, voltages and temperatures at the cell and module levels. Protection in the form of electrical, software, mechanical and structural, thermal and electronic safety measures work together to achieve safety standards on-par with aviation and aerospace standards.

Fast Charging technology provides a 0-80 percent battery charge in 50 minutes or 0-100 percent charge in 90 minutes with the Fast Charger accessory. The Standard Charger provides a 0-80 percent battery charge in 3 hours or 0-100 percent charge in 5 hours. The vehicle include a CCS Type-2 Charge Port to support both AC and DC charging from public infrastructure.

The motorcycle gets a 5-inch high-brightness colour TFT touchscreen on the handlebar that offers the rider a wide range of information on a display. Three selectable Ride Modes electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle. These include Eco, Sports and Insane. The F77 includes a 9DOF (9 Degrees of Freedom) Inertial Measurement Unit. The IMU allows the vehicle to capture nine distinct types of motion or orientation related data: 3 degrees each of acceleration, magnetic orientation, and angular velocity. Sensor data combined with sensor fusion technology provides the exact lean angle, accident and fall detection, rate of acceleration and position of the motorcycle in every possible circumstance. Riders have access to this ride data through the mobile app along with diagnostics information. The Ultraviolette Android and iOS Apps links an F77 owner with their motorcycle through their smart phone.

The F77 is a full-connected smart vehicle with LTE connectivity and GPS positioning. This enables the FindMyBike feature to locate, and even lock-down the vehicle in real-time. Connectivity also enables Preventive Maintenance, a first for motorcycles, where problems are identified from collected data before the rider notices any measurable degradation in performance. The data from multiple voltage, current, temperature and vibration sensors is used to diagnose and predict problems even before they can occur. With efficiency mapping technology, precise measurements of energy consumed is analysed in real-time. Every unit of energy transferred from the charger to the battery, from the battery to the electronics, and finally the electrical energy delivered to the motor and mechanical energy delivered to the wheels is accounted for and monitored to ensure all systems are operating with peak performance.

