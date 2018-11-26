UM Motorcycles Unveils 2019 Line-up at EICMA, Announces New Bikes for India

UM Motorcycles recently unveiled its new line of motorcycles at the popular motorbike show, EICMA 2018 held in Milan, Italy. Their collection consisted of the Café Racer 250 V-twin, Café Sport 250 V-twin and Scrambler Naked 250 V-twin. Along with this, UM Motorcycles also showcased their new, Renegade Vegas cruiser. These motorcycles will currently be made available in the European markets. Their entry into the Indian market is under discussion but UM looks forward to expanding its range by bringing in international categories for their Indian consumers.On the occasion, Jose Villegas, Asia Director, UM International LLC said, “EICMA 2018 was an important global event for us where we presented our new bikes like Adventure, Scrambler, Café Racer, Renegade Vegas to name a few, for the European market. As we continue to grow our business and footprint in India, we will be launching more international categories of bikes in near future for the very evolved and engaged Indian consumers.”Rajeev Mishra, CEO, UM Two Wheelers Pvt Ltd further added, “These are exciting times for the automobile sector in India with a lot of new entrants, offering something to the discerning Indian audience. 2019 is also an important year for United Motors as we gear up to launch Renegade Vegas, Renegade Duty S and our DSR Adventure bikes in the second quarter itself.”The design styles of the Scrambler Naked 250 V-twin are adventure-oriented, as it comes along with dual purpose tyres, spoke wheels, long seat and a tall stance. The Café Sport and Café Racer similar have a similar look but have a sporty feel with its single seat and a rear cowl. All three bikes are powered with a 248.9cc, V-twin, air-cooled engine that churns out 18bhp at 8,000 rpm and 18.5 Nm at 8,000 rpm.On the other hand, The Renegade Vegas cruiser bike follows the traditional UM design pattern with a more modern aesthetics. Powered by a 300 cc, single-cylinder motor that produces 25.4 bhp of power at 9,500 rpm, it consists of a six-speed gearbox. UM Motorcycles is also all geared for their upcoming launches in the Indian market.