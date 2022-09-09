Under Dekho Apna Desh, IRCTC Launches Flight Package to Northeast

If you are planning to explore hilly areas, there’s nothing better than Northeastern states. IRCTC recently unveiled an air tour package for Northeast India. This package will cover Bagdogra, Darjeeling, Gangtok and Kalimpong for 5 nights and 6 days. Two tours have been scheduled for October. One on October 11 and the other on October 31.

The tour will start from Delhi, where passengers will board Flight No G8 153. The flight will depart at 11:20 hours. It is expected to touch down at Bagdogra Airport at 13:25 hours. Day one of the tour will cover Kalimpong. The IRCTC package includes an overnight stay at Hotel Summit Lillium Hotel & Spa or Hotel Garden Reach with dinner.

Top showsha video

Day 2, of the travel package, will cover Kalimpong and Gangtok. Dinner and breakfast will be served to the guests at their respective hotels. In Kalimpong, sights like Pine View flower Nursery, Golf Course and Durbin Dhara Hills will be covered in the morning. The tourists will travel to Gangtok in the afternoon. The package includes an overnight stay at Hotel Summit Golden or Hotel Summit Denzong with dinner.

The itinerary for the third day boasts of famous places in Gangtok, including Tsomngo Lake and Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial. Breakfast and dinner will be served to the guests as a part of the IRCTC package.

On day 4, the tourists will be taken on a trip to Enchey Monastery, Hanuman Tok, Ganesh Tok and Tashi View Point, along with the famous Flower Exhibition show, in Gangtok. The guests will then leave for Darjeeling on the fourth day itself. Upon reaching the destination, they will be free to travel based on their preference in the evening. The dinner and overnight stay will either be at Summit Grace Hotel or Hotel Summit Swiss.

The second last day of the tour begins at 4 AM as tourists will be taken for sightseeing at Tiger hills with sunrise over Mt. Khangchendzonga. On their way back to the hotel for breakfast, Ghoom Monastery and Batasia Loop will also be covered. Post breakfast, sights like the Japanese Temple, P.N. Zoological Park, HMI (Himalayan Mountaineering Institute) & Tibetan Refugee self-help Centre (Tibetan Handicraft centre), Tenzing Rock and Tea Garden (outer view) will be toured.

On the sixth and last day of the tour, the guests will travel back from Darjeeling to Bagdogra Airport to board flight No G8 154 for returning to Delhi.

The total cost of the package differs basis occupancy. The IRCTC package includes flight tickets, meals, hotels, local commutes, travel insurance, the service of a travel manager and GST.

For more information- https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NDA23

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here