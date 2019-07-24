English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Understanding the New Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 - Infographic
Here's a detailed Infographic decoding the current fine amount and proposed fine amount under the New Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during an interview to CNN-News18.
Loading...
The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday and will now be tabled in the Upper House, Rajya Sabha. Presenting the bill, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said he is here "not to show any dream" but to fulfil promises made on better, smoother roads and latest transport technology. The bill proposes hefty fines on traffic violations, much higher than the current fines.
We have made an Infographic decoding the current fine amount and proposed fine amount.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
Friday 19 July , 2019 Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
Saturday 20 July , 2019 OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
Tuesday 16 July , 2019 HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
Friday 12 July , 2019 First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Worst Setbacks Have Improved Me as a Person: Virat Kohli
- Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh Criticism: It's So Hypocritical, Who Are We to Judge Characters?
- Karan Johar Announces Hindi Remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade Even Before Its Release
- These Shirtless Pics of Nick Jonas Have Fans Gushing Over His 'Dad Bod'
- PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Beta Update: New UI, Helicopters, Zombie Mode Update and More
Photogallery
Loading...