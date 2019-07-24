Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Understanding the New Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 - Infographic

Here's a detailed Infographic decoding the current fine amount and proposed fine amount under the New Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019.

News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
Understanding the New Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 - Infographic
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during an interview to CNN-News18.
The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday and will now be tabled in the Upper House, Rajya Sabha. Presenting the bill, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said he is here "not to show any dream" but to fulfil promises made on better, smoother roads and latest transport technology. The bill proposes hefty fines on traffic violations, much higher than the current fines.

We have made an Infographic decoding the current fine amount and proposed fine amount.

Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill. (News18 Creative)

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
