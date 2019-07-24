Understanding the New Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 - Infographic

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday and will now be tabled in the Upper House, Rajya Sabha. Presenting the bill, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said he is here "not to show any dream" but to fulfil promises made on better, smoother roads and latest transport technology. The bill proposes hefty fines on traffic violations, much higher than the current fines.

We have made an Infographic decoding the current fine amount and proposed fine amount.