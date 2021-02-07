Understanding the Premium Cycling in India and COVID-19 Impact on it: Firefox Bikes| Interview

With the covid-19 crisis, cycling has never been as much in the spotlight as in 2020. While other forms of mobility including aviation and road transportation suffered a major setback due to lockdown and then, fear of traveling, cycling picked up pace as an alternate form of mobility. And this heady enthusiasm could well last through the coming year.

With face masks optional and people keen to avoid packed public transport, the first lockdowns in 2020 turned the humble bike into the ultimate means of claiming back freedom. And bikes clocked up plenty of miles in 2020, whether for work or for leisure, with, as a consequence, a shortage of new bikes on a global scale. Plus, the public health crisis spurred cities around the world to promote cycling.

Suddenly, the bike had a new virtue to add to its already impressive list of plus points, mostly linked to its status as an alternative and sustainable means of transport. Now, as well as being economical, low pollution, fluide (congestion-beating?) and sporty, cycling was also covid-safe.

To understand this phenomenon of rise of cycling across the globe, especially the push for premium cycles in India, we got in touch with Sukanta Das, CEO, Firefox Bikes, India's leading and household premium cycle maker. Mr Das talked on various topics including the reasons behind the increased cycling sales in last one year and how to select a perfect cycle for first time buyers.

With inputs from Agencies.