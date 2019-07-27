Union Bank of India to Auction Benelli Motorcycles At Massive Discounts, TNT 600i to Cost Rs 1.81 lakh

Benelli Motorcycle dealership DSK Motowheels recently ran into financial troubles forcing them to sell a few motorcycles to other companies. However, the dealership was still in possession of a few motorcycles which will be auctioned online by the Union Bank of India on July 26.

Out of the 43 bikes mentioned in the list, nine are of the brand’s most popular bike in India, the TNT 600. The price of the bike has been slashed to Rs 1. 83 lakh from its current costs of Rs 6.20 lakh (ex-showroom). We are, however, dark on details about the kms covered on the bike. The TNT 600 is powered by a 600-cc inline-four engine that churns out 85.07 bhp and 54.6 Nm. Earlier, this month, an example of its next-gen model was spotted testing abroad. Hinting that the company is inching closer to a global unveil.

(Image source: RPM Addiction)

In addition to the TNT 600, models such as the TNT 300 which costs Rs 2.99 Lakh (ex-showroom) are being auctioned at Rs 2.12 lakh. The cost might suggest that the bike has seen fewer miles. The list also includes models such as the Hyosung Blackstar, a 125-cc unnamed Benelli scooter and the Benelli Zafarano which are not yet available in India.