Union Budget 2019: Bharatmala, Sagarmala and UDAN Bridging Rural-Urban Divide – Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said schemes such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala and UDAN are bridging rural-urban divide and improving transport infrastructure. Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman also said that in the second phase of Bharatmala project, states will be helped to develop roadways.

Adding to the development projects, Finance Minister said, comprehensive restructuring of the National Highways Programme will ensure creation of National Highways Grid of desirable capacity.

Also 1.25 Lakh kilometres of roads will be upgraded under the PM Gram Sadak Yojana. Government will invest Rs 80,250 cr for upgradation of roads under the PM Gram Sadak Yojana.

Presenting the the first Budget of the Modi 2.0 government Sitharaman said, 657 km of metro rail network has become operational across country while railway infrastructure will need Rs 50 lakh crore investment till 2030.

Saying that schemes such as Bharat Mala, Sagarmala and UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) are bridging rural urban divide and improving transport infrastructure, she said "public private partnership to be unleased to develop rail infrastructure". The finance minister said as the world's third largest aviation market, time is ripe to enter aircraft financing and leasing from Indian shores.

She further noted that last mile delivery stood out and asserted that the government's objective has been and continues to be "Mazboot desh ke liye mazboot nagarik".

"The target of USD 5 trillion economy in next few years is imminently achievable," she noted.

"We have shown by our deeds that principles of 'perform, reform, transform' can indeed succeed," she said adding that the NDA government in its first term had set the ball rolling for a 'New India' with strident commitment to fiscal consolidation.

With Inputs from PTI