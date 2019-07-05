Take the pledge to vote

Budget Highlights

  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Union Budget 2019: Bharatmala, Sagarmala and UDAN Bridging Rural-Urban Divide – Finance Minister

Finance Minister said that 1.25 Lakh kilometres of roads will be upgraded under the PM Gram Sadak Yojana.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
Union Budget 2019: Bharatmala, Sagarmala and UDAN Bridging Rural-Urban Divide – Finance Minister
Transport Infrastructure
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday said schemes such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala and UDAN are bridging rural-urban divide and improving transport infrastructure. Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman also said that in the second phase of Bharatmala project, states will be helped to develop roadways.

Adding to the development projects, Finance Minister said, comprehensive restructuring of the National Highways Programme will ensure creation of National Highways Grid of desirable capacity.

Also 1.25 Lakh kilometres of roads will be upgraded under the PM Gram Sadak Yojana. Government will invest Rs 80,250 cr for upgradation of roads under the PM Gram Sadak Yojana.

Presenting the the first Budget of the Modi 2.0 government Sitharaman said, 657 km of metro rail network has become operational across country while railway infrastructure will need Rs 50 lakh crore investment till 2030.

Saying that schemes such as Bharat Mala, Sagarmala and UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) are bridging rural urban divide and improving transport infrastructure, she said "public private partnership to be unleased to develop rail infrastructure". The finance minister said as the world's third largest aviation market, time is ripe to enter aircraft financing and leasing from Indian shores.

She further noted that last mile delivery stood out and asserted that the government's objective has been and continues to be "Mazboot desh ke liye mazboot nagarik".

"The target of USD 5 trillion economy in next few years is imminently achievable," she noted.

"We have shown by our deeds that principles of 'perform, reform, transform' can indeed succeed," she said adding that the NDA government in its first term had set the ball rolling for a 'New India' with strident commitment to fiscal consolidation.

With Inputs from PTI

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
