Union Budget 2019 - Time Is Right For India To Enter Into Aircraft Financing & Leasing: Finance Minister
Presenting the Union Budget 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that India will enter into aircraft financing & leasing.
Nirmala Sitharaman.
In a time when Indian Aviation Industry is going through turbulent times, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that India will enter into aircraft financing & leasing. This is a first time any finance minister spoke about aircraft financing & leasing in their budget. The finance minister said as the world's third largest aviation market, time is ripe to enter aircraft financing and leasing from Indian shores.
The commercial aircrafts are very expensive and need finance and leasing options for any aircraft carrier to induct planes in their fleet. Finance Minister also announced that the Government will examine opening up FDI further in aviation.
#BudgetWithNews18 – Time is right for India to enter into aircraft financing and leasing: Finance Minister, #NirmalaSitharaman (@nsitharaman).#Budget2019💼Follow live updates here: https://t.co/aIx57abTjZ pic.twitter.com/rqkpfPyDkJ— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 5, 2019
Sitharaman, 59, became only the second women in the history of independent India to present the Union Budget. Prior to the presentation, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Budget for 2019-20. She handed over a copy of the Union Budget to President Ram Nath Kovind before her maiden budget speech. Breaking away from the brown Budget briefcase, Sitharaman held a red parcel like bag with a key hole on the emblem.
She said the interim budget focused on 10-point vision to boost economy. In the current year, India's economy will grow to become USD 3 trillion economy, sixth largest in world. "We need to invest in infrastructure, digital economy and job creation in small and medium enterprises," Sitharaman said.
She said that in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP), India has become the third largest economy in the world after the US and China. The minister emphasised the need for structural reforms for achieving USD 5 trillion economy.
With Inputs from PTI
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share Throwback Pics to Celebrate Fourth of July on Europe Trip
- Users Have Already Spent $40 Billion on Apps This Year; Tinder is The Highest Earning App Globally
- Scientists to Sail Into the Arctic, and Trap Themselves In the Ice For a Year
- Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
- I-League Clubs Accept AIFF Proposal of Parallel Leagues, Reject ACL Spot to ISL
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s