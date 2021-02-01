Union Budget 2021: Focus on Highway Construction and Augmentation of Public Transportation

Presenting her Budget 2021 speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that 20,000 new city buses will be procured to give boost to auto sector and improve ease of public transport. Smaller buses called Metro lite will be introduced for smaller cities. She also announced a new scheme that will be launched at a cost of ₹18000 crores to support augmentation of Public Bus Transport Services.

Nirmala Sitharaman also emphasized to revive auto sector by creating additional and fast paced infrastructure across the country. She said that by March 2022, another 8,500 km of road projects will be awarded and additional 11,000 km of National Highway corridors to be completed, under the Bharat Mala Pariyojna project.

In the poll bound West Bengal, Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 25,000 crores budget for roads with emphasis on upgradation of road from Kolkata to Siliguri.

Additional Highway works proposed by Finance Minister during her speech are as followed -

3,500 km corridor in Tamil Nadu

1,100 km in Kerala at investment of Rs 65,000 crore

675 km in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 95,000 crore

1,300 km in Assam in the next 3 years.

She also announced the Voluntary scrapping policy while giving her Budget 2021 speech. The scrapping scheme will be based on the mandatory fitness test of vehicles which will undergo fitness test in automated fitness centres. The timeline fixed for fitness test is 20 years for personal vehicles and 15 years for the commercial vehicles.