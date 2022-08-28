Union Govt Approves 237 Acres of Forest Land for Bullet Train Project in Maharashtra

There is finally some good news for the people who are excited for India’s first bullet train. In a new development, Union ministry of forest environment and climate change (MoEF & CC) has approved the file to acquire 236.85 acres of forest land in Maharashtra for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The bullet train project is expected to gain pace and momentum in the state of Maharashtra after the change in the government. Now with this new approval by MoEF and CC, the total land possession in Maharashtra stands at 686.95 acres approximately which is 64 percent of the total acquisition planned.

An NHSRCL official said to Times of India, “The final approval of diversion of forest land for MAHSR project in Maharashtra state (under Forest Conservation Act 1980) has been granted by MoEF &CC.” Another official said, “The actual possession of this forest land will come into our hand after the state government issues the notification.”

The total land required for the bullet train project in Maharashtra is 1071.99 acres. This project had lost speed in the last two years due to the various differences that popped up between the Union Govt and State Govt.

However, after the change in state government, the project is back to life again as on July 22, the NHSRCL invited bids for the design and construction of the terminus at BKC. The Bandra Kurla Complex will be the only underground station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor.

