Union Minister Makes Case For Turning Odisha's Word War-II Airstrip Into Modern Airport
Union Minister Makes Case For Turning Odisha's Word War-II Airstrip Into Modern Airport

(Representational Image: PTI)

The now-defunct Armada Road Airstrip is located in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and was operational during World War-II.

Union minister Bishweswar Tudu last week said he is hopeful that the Centre will give its nod for turning the now-defunct Armada Road Airstrip in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, which was operational during World War-II, into a modern airport.

Making an aggressive pitch for its revival, Tudu said the airstrip is located 225 km from state capital Bhubaneswar and only 90 km from the Kalaikunda air force station and can be used for commercial and defence purposes.

I have taken up the matter with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Both of them have found the place suitable for a modern airport as it is strategically located, Tudu said earlier.

first published:February 15, 2022, 20:14 IST