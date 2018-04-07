Unique Ferrari Art Car Based on F430 Challenge up for Auction

Ferrari unveiled a number of planned new liveries to mark its 70th anniversary in 2017. (Photo: AFP Relaxnews)

If you fancy a little sunshine and treating yourself to another car for your collection, such as a very unique 2008 Ferrari F430 Challenge "Art Car," RM Sotheby's auction in Fort Lauderdale Florida appears to be the place to be this weekend. The Ferrari that's estimated to go for somewhere between $120,000 and $160,000 might be one of the more individual offerings going under the hammer at this sensational event, but there's plenty more to appeal to buyers of all types and for all budgets.The Ferrari is one of three that were painted by artists for Miami's Art Basel in 2015. It's based on a Ferrari Challenge car that was then wrapped and painted by the renowned UK artist Ben Levy. It's a car that will definitely get you noticed, and if you're sick of constantly seeing so many Ferraris in regulation racing red, this could prove to be a welcome change and could end up worth more than you pay for it in time, if you look after it of course.While some auctions are aimed at a specific audience, this one really does have something for just about everyone. There are lots as affordable and unremarkable as a 1989 Chrysler TC sold with no reserve and estimated to go for between $8,000 and $12,000. And then at the other end of the spectrum there's lot 1113, which is a 1932 Packard Twin Six Individual Custom Sport Phaeton that's expected to go for $375,000 - $425,000.One car that's sure to have collectors drooling is a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429. In the late 1960s Ford decided to try and break the stranglehold on NASCAR Chevy had with its 426 Hemi engine, and to do that it developed a 429 cu.-ft. version of its 385 V-8. To qualify for NASCAR at least 500 examples of an engine had to be put into production cars, and Ford chose to drop the 429 into a Mustang it then decided to call the Boss 429. This particular example is one of 859 that were built in 1969 and is in excellent original condition. And if you like the look and sound of it, the Sotheby's estimate for this one is $240,000 - $280,000.The auction takes place on April 6-7 at the Great Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center.