United Airlines Aircraft Tips on its Tail During Landing, Company Blames Shift in Weight

A United Airlines aircraft tipped on its tail after landing at the Idaho airport in the US. The aircraft had arrived at the Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport in Idaho from Los Angeles. According to various reports, the incident took place while passengers were deboarding. The picture of the incident was shared on Twitter by a flight safety analyst handle named ‘JADEC.’

In the picture, the airplane is seen popping a wheelie and is surrounded by airport crew, baggage tractors, and a few onlookers, who were capturing the incident in their cameras.

United Airlines Boeing 737-900 (N78448, built 2012) tipped onto its tail after arrival at Lewiston Airport(KLWS), ID, USA. @DSJR1 pic.twitter.com/FKeFFQbyqo— JACDEC (@JacdecNew) September 18, 2021

United Airlines has said that no one was injured in the incident and the aircraft tipped backwards due to weight imbalance. “United flight 2509 flying from Los Angeles, California to Lewiston, Idaho, landed without incident. However, due to a shift in weight and balance during the offloading process, the tail of the aircraft tipped backwards. No ground personnel, customers, or crew reported any injury,” United Airlines said in a statement.

According to reports, United Airlines was forced to cancel the aircraft’s next journey to Houston. It was also reported that the aircraft was carrying the USC Trojan Football team who flew from Los Angeles to Pullman, Washington, to compete against the Washington State Cougars.

As always social media was quick to catch on to this incident. Some of the users suggested ways in which it could have been avoided. “Aircraft holds should be emptied of luggage from the aft hold and then the forward hold in order to avoid this from happening,” wrote one of them.

A few users pointed fingers at the ground staff at the Idaho airport.

As Simpleflying says, another reason for the tipping off of the aircraft would’ve been the absence of a tail stand. To avoid such incidents, some flights are reinforced with a tail stand that balances out the weight of the aircraft.

