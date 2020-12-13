United Airlines Commences Daily Non-Stop Flight Service Between Delhi and Chicago

United Airlines inaugurated its new daily nonstop service between Indira Gandhi International Airport and its hometown hub at Chicago O’Hare International Airport today. These daily flights will be operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

With the introduction of this new route, United will operate four daily nonstop flights from India. The airline additionally operates daily year-round services from Mumbai and New Delhi to New York/Newark, and from New Delhi to San Francisco. United also expects to introduce a new daily nonstop service between Bengaluru and San Francisco commencing 8 May 2021. United will be the first U.S. carrier to provide nonstop service from Bengaluru to the U.S. and will offer more nonstop services from India than any other U.S airline.

“We are excited to inaugurate our daily, nonstop service between New Delhi and our hometown Chicago O’Hare hub,” said Harvinder Singh, United Country Manager India. “This new flight strengthens our international route network and provides our customers from India with even greater travel choice, as well as the option of our Polaris business class service with flat-bed seats. With a network of connections from our Chicago O’Hare hub to 84 other destinations across the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, the new service opens up opportunities for both business and leisure travellers alike.”

Also Watch:

Commenting on the inaugural United Airlines flight from New Delhi, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL said, “At Delhi Airport, we are delighted to welcome United Airlines’ non-stop flight service between New Delhi and Chicago. This route will provide individuals with another opportunity to fly non-stop between the two countries. It will not only help improve the business-related travel experience, but also encourage personal visits by a large Indian diaspora based in Chicago."