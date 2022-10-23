United Airlines Florida-New Jersey Flight Business Class Passengers Greeted by Garter Snake

Passengers on an US aircraft found themselves sharing their journey with an unlikely stowaway – a snake. A garter snake was spotted on a United Airlines flight from Florida to New Jersey. The passengers saw the snake as the plane taxied from the runway to the terminal. Somewhat expectedly, the snake sighting led to a major scare among the business class passengers.

A representative from the airline acknowledged the incident. They added that as soon as the passengers alerted the cabin crew about the presence of the reptile “appropriate authorities” were called “to take care of the situation.”

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement that the snake was identified as a garter snake, reported Reuters. Garter snakes are harmless non-venomous snakes that usually range from small to medium in size. These snakes are indigenous to North and Central America with multiple sub-species. Unlike the 2006 Samuel L Jackson movie Snakes on a Plane, the snake posed very little to no harm to the passenger onboard the flight.

Port Authority police officers and airport animal control officers were waiting at the gate after being called by the crew. They rescued the snake and released it into the wild, Port Authority officials said. No injuries were reported and the aircraft continued its operations from New Jersey soon after the snake was rescued. However, no explanations have been issued on how the snake slithered onto the aircraft in the first place.

There have been several other real-life instances of snakes hopping on for a ride aboard a commercial aircraft. In 2016, a large snake was seen slithering through the cabin of an Aeromexico flight to Mexico City. Similarly, on a 2013 flight from Australia to Papua New Guinea a passenger spotted a python clinging to the aircraft’s outer wing. This year in February, passengers recorded videos of a snake inside an AirAsia flight from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur to Tawau.

With inputs from Reuters

