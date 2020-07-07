United Airlines India-US Flight Ticket Cheaper Than Air India Despite Price Reduction, Raises Eyebrows

American carrier United Airlines which is scheduled to operate three repatriation flights in over the next 10 days garnered massive positive response after being sold out within hours of opening bookings.

The airline will operate the flights between Delhi and Newark on July 10, 12 and 15. However, the demand for tickets is not the story. United Airlines, which recently got permission from the Ministry of Civil Aviation to fly out of India has put the spotlight on the Air India and the fares at which tickets of it are being sold.

While announcing the repatriation flight, the government had capped the prices for tickets at a little over 1 lakh. In spite of protests from passengers and executives from the industry, the government argued that the fares much lower than those charged by for charters and other airlines.

Surprisingly, United Airline’s fare was just a little more than half of what was charged by Air India. The fares range from Rs 57, 498, for the July 12 flight to Rs 60,648 for those on July 10 and 15, reports stated.

Just before the news emerged, a few reports surfaced suggesting that Air India, too, was planning to slash fares on its Vande Bharat Mission flights by 25 to 45 per cent. This was also reflected on the Airline’s official website.

