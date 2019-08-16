United Kingdom Has More EV Charging Stations Than Petrol Pumps

Based on the information from the Energy Institute and Zap-Map, Japanese manufacturer Nissan recently revealed that the number of EV charging stations have surpassed the number of conventional fuel-pumps in the UK. At the moment, the UK has 9199 EV charging stations across the country, compared with 8396 fuel stations.

The first-ever fuel pump opened exactly 100 years ago at Aldermaston in Berkshire. The industry saw a boom with 37,539 stations in 1970 but has been facing a steady decline with more than 3000 stations shuttering between 2000 and 2005.

Unlike which, EV charging stations have shown a staggering growth in the past few years. The total number of electric vehicle charging stations the UK increased from 913 to 6699 from 2012 to 2018 with more than 2000 being installed this year. The current 9199 charging stations include 1600 rapid-charging points.

Nissan's data shows the trend of both stations in the UK. (Image source: Nissan)

The comparison, however, might not be the direct representation of the number of vehicles that can be filled or charged at the same time since almost all fuel stations have at least four pumps compared to a few of the EV charging stations that operate with just one charging dock.

Nissan GB's managing director, Kalyana Sivagnanam, said: “We’ve moved beyond the early concerns of range anxiety, with EVs now exceeding the vast majority of customer’s daily driving needs. The next challenge is for charging infrastructure to keep pace with the number of EVs on the road, and that the experience of recharging is as enjoyable and effortless as that of all-electric driving.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.