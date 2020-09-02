Unlock 4.0: Complete List of Air India International Flights Under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 6

Government of India has announced the Unlock 4.0, further easing transportation in India. However, air travel will continue to operate in a calibrate manner as last month with only non-scheduled international flights under air bubble agreement, domestic flights and Vande Bharat Mission flights will be allowed to operated.

The Vande Bharat Mission, largest-of-its-kind repatriation drive undertaken by any country enter its 6th phase now and under this mission, Ministry of Civil Aviation will operate flights to bring back stranded Indians from countries where international flying is not yet permitted.

Air India, India's national air carrier who has been flying VBM flights since phase 1 has put out the list of repatriation flights that it will operate starting September 1. Destinations for the same include countries like Canada and China. The airline will also operate repatriation flights under the recently-established air bubbles till October 23 to destinations including London, Frankfurt, US and Maldives.

#FlyAI : For detailed schedule of flights Operating under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 6 please click on https://t.co/L58TWttO9O . pic.twitter.com/iJoJteC6lT — Air India (@airindiain) August 19, 2020

About 12.60 lakh Indians have returned from abroad after the government launched the "Vande Bharat" evacuation mission on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri said on a tweet.

Based on a continuous assessment of demand received from Indian missions and posts, flights have been added for repatriation from Armenia, Bangladesh, Japan, Israel, New Zealand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Ukraine. The number of flights from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the South East Asia have been further augmented.

"In addition to the bilateral 'travel bubble' arrangement with the US, Germany and France, which are operational, the arrangement with the UK is scheduled to start from September 1," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

On August 8, the Ministry of Civil Aviation launched an online portal called 'Air Suvidha', which enables incoming passengers to apply online for exemption from institutional quarantine, he said. This would apply to those passengers who are eligible for such exemption as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Srivastava said.

(With inputs from PTI)