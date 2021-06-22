Unruly Passenger Without RT-PCR Report Creates Ruckus at Delhi Airport, Handed Over to Delhi Police

An unruly passenger travelling to Mumbai on a Vistara flight created a ruckus at T3 of Delhi Airport after he was denied entry for not having an RT-PCR report. The passenger was handed over to the Delhi Police by the CISF.

As per the guidelines issued by the Government, all passengers arriving on domestic flights into Mumbai must present a negative RT-PCR test report at the time of boarding the flight. The RT-PCR report should be issued within 48 hours of arriving in Mumbai and passengers not having RT-PCR test will not be allowed to board by the airlines without exemptions.

All Domestic air passengers originating from airports located within Maharashtra to Mumbai are exempted from RT-PCR Test requirements upon landing in Mumbai. For all Domestic air passengers travelling from Mumbai Airport to airports located within Maharashtra, the airport operator/airlines shall not insist on RT-PCR Test / Certificate requirements.

As per the latest directive from the Government of India, International flight operations are suspended until 23:59hrs IST of 30th June, 2021. Air Bubble & Vande Bharat flights will continue to operate as per schedule. This directive does not apply to international all cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

