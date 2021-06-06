Unruly US Passenger Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Breach Cockpit on a Delta Airlines Flight

An unruly US passenger was arrested after he allegedly tried to breach the cockpit on a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to Nashville, said authorities Friday. Delta on Friday expressed the company’s gratitude in a statement to the crew and passengers of Flight 386, from the Los Angeles International Airport to the Nashville International Airport, who assisted in detaining the passenger when the plane was in the air, reports Xinhua news agency.

After the incident, the flight had to be diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico. The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement, according to Delta.

According to KABC-TV, an ABC owned-and-operated television station located in Los Angeles, a video taken aboard the plane shows the zip-tied and shoeless man surrounded by passengers and crew members as he repeated over and over again: “Stop this plane."

The man finally was picked up and hauled to the back of the plane. At the time of the incident, there were 162 passengers and six crew members on board. No one was injured during the incident, the television station reported.

