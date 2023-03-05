All electric vehicles (EVs) bought in Uttar Pradesh (UP) have been exempted from paying registration fees, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government said on Friday. In a notification that puts on track the state’s EV policy announced last October, the government also announced that it has decided to away with road tax on EVs purchased and registered in UP for the period of three years till October 2025.

Furthermore, the exemption will be valid for five years on the purchase of EVs manufactured in the state itself. Registration charges are usually 8-10 per cent of the cost of the vehicle in Noida.

“The motor vehicles shall be given 100 per cent exemption of tax specified for Electric Vehicle (EV) purchased and registered in Uttar Pradesh. The exemption is applicable on any electric vehicle (EV) purchased and registered in the state of Uttar Pradesh from the date of notification of Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2022, dated October 14, 2022, up to October 13, 2025,” the notification issued by UP principal secretary L Venkateshwar Lu said.

“In the fourth and fifth year of the effective period of the Electric Vehicle Policy notified on October 14, 2022, i.e. from October 14, 2025, to October 13, 2027, a 100 per cent rebate will be given on EVs manufactured, sold and registered in the state," it added.

On behalf of the government, orders have been given to the RTOs of all the districts to ensure compliance with the instructions with immediate effect.

In the notification, a clarification has also been given regarding the meaning of electric vehicles, according to which, EV refers to all automobiles using electric motors that are powered by batteries, ultracapacitors, or fuel cells.

These include all two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers, Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV).

The UP government announced a new policy In October last year, to encourage faster adoption of EVs in the state. Exemption in registration fees, discounted costs of the vehicle and subsidies were among the incentives proposed.

The exemption by UP Government is in addition to the subsidy provided by the Central Government on the purchase of electric vehicles.

Together these reliefs provided by the Central Government and the State Government will reduce the cost of electric two-wheelers by Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 on-road and electric cars by up to Rs 1 lakh.

With the implementation of the new policy, the difference in the registration cost of EVs in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will end and the rates will be the same in the state and the national capital.

According to the policy, a 15 per cent subsidy will also be given on the factory price of electric vehicles purchased in UP.

In this, a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per vehicle will be given for the first two lakh electric two-wheelers, a maximum of Rs 12,000 for the first 50,000 electric three-wheelers, and up to Rs one lakh per vehicle for the first 25,000 electric four-wheelers.

At the same time, a subsidy of up to Rs 20 lakh per e-bus will be given on the first 400 buses purchased in the state.

A maximum of 1000 e-goods carriers will be given a subsidy of 10 per cent on the factory price for the purchase of e-goods carriers up to 1,00,000 per vehicle.

The government will also encourage government employees to buy electric vehicles. For this, the state government will also allow the employees to take an advance.

The decision is expected to give relief to 3,997 EV owners in Agra who have been charged taxes and the registration fee between October 14, 2022.

As of now, 11340 EVs are registered with the Divisional Transport Office (RTO) of Agra of which 3997 vehicles have been bought from October 14, 2022, till now. This includes 437 e-rickshaws, 30 cars, and the rest two-wheelers (EVs).

(With inputs from ANI)

