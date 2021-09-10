UP Govt Plans Seaplane Service Between Varanasi and Gorakhpur, Writes to MoCA

The Yogi Adityanath government plans to start the first seaplane service between Varanasi and Gorakhpur. The state government has written a letter in this regard to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The UP government asked the centre to conduct a feasibility study and take further action in the matter.

UP civil aviation minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi met union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the start of the seaplane service on the Varanasi-Gorakhpur air route. They also discussed other issues related to aviation.

According to official sources, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi asked Jyotiraditya Scindia to take immediate action on the seaplane service proposal sent by the UP government to the centre.

The seaplanes can operate from both land and water. Flying and landing can also be done from a 300-metre-long reservoir. The central government has planned 100 seaplane services in the country, in which about 111 rivers can be used as airstrips.

In June, the Centre said it will develop seaplane services in India by expediting the development of new water aerodromes and operationalisation of new seaplane routes, a statement said on Tuesday. An MoU was signed between the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, for this purpose.

“This MoU envisages development of non-scheduled or scheduled operation of seaplane services within the territorial jurisdiction of India under the RCS-UDAN scheme of the government of India," the statement said.

As per the MoU, a coordination committee with officials from Ministries of Civil Aviation, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Tourism is to be set up for timely completion of operationalisation of seaplane services at various locations.

The Civil Aviation and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry will consider operationalising of seaplane operating routes as identified or suggested by all agencies, it said.

According to the statement, the Posts, Shipping and Waterways Ministry would identify and develop waterfront infrastructure of aerodromes or locations and obtain required statutory clearances or approvals in coordination with the Civil Aviation Ministry, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India, by defining the timelines for all activities involved in the development of facilities for starting seaplane operations.

