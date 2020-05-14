UP Govt to Charge Rs 10,000 for One Way Cab from Delhi Airport to Noida, Ghaziabad

If you happen to be looking for a cab ride from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to destinations like Noida, Ghaziabad or even perhaps to a destination within a 250 km radius to the Delhi Airport, then get ready to pay an exorbitantly high amount of price for it. The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will be facilitating these services for as much as Rs 10,000.

And keep in mind, this is the lower end of the price as this would be applicable for bookings of sedans. If you need an SUV, the price would go up to as high as Rs 12,000. This will be followed by an additional charge past the 250 km distance – Rs 40 per kilometre for the sedan and Rs 50 per kilometre for the SUV. And per vehicle, only two passengers would be allowed to sit.

Other forms of transport are set to be expensive too as a seat could cost Rs 1,000 for non-air conditioned buses and Rs 1,320 for air-conditioned buses. This will be for a distance of up to 100 km. These charges would double for a distance post 100 km and up to 200 km. Per bus, 26 passengers would be allowed to board.

The Hindustan Times report goes on to say that UPSRTC MD Raj Shekhar had issued a letter to regional managers in Noida and Ghaziabad on the 9th of May, 2020, informing about the facilitation of buses and taxis from the airport for residents who are a part of the Vande Bharat Mission. This will be made available for those who get the clearance by the Delhi Government to travel and do not have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Currently, those who have returned to India have been kept under a 14-day quarantine in Delhi and these services would be provided once their quarantine period is over.

Also Watch:

