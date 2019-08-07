UP Govt to Give 25 Percent Rebate on Land to Establish EV Charging Points

The Uttar Pradesh government decided to give a rebate of 25 per cent on the market rate of land for establishing charging units for electric vehicles. The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cleared a policy in this regard. "Three points are taken in the policy. First, more and more electric vehicles are made in the state. Secondly, preparing a network of charging stations and thirdly creating a demand of these vehicles," UP government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh told reporters.

"Twenty-five per cent rebate will be given on circle or market rate of land, which is less for setting up charging units," he said. Singh said the state was expecting Rs 40,000 crore investment and employment generation for 50,000 people. "In the first phase, it is planned to run 10,000 electric buses and old ones will be phased out. By 2024, 70 per cent commercial vehicles will be electric and 2 lakh charging stations will be set up," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.