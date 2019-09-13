Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Transport Department Directs Traffic Police to Stop Random Checking

Only the ones who violate the traffic rules will be asked for documents by the traffic police from now on.

News18.com

Updated:September 13, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
UP Transport Department Directs Traffic Police to Stop Random Checking
Image for representation.
The Uttar Pradesh Traffic Department has issued a circular stating that the police cannot stop vehicles just for checking papers and that only the ones who violate the traffic rules will be asked for documents.

In a similar move earlier this month, the DGP Haryana had issued a notification to the police force in the state to stop random checking of vehicles. DGP has asked the SHOs to sensitize on-duty officers to not stop vehicles at random to check for paper, until someone violates a traffic rule of not wearing a helmet, or jumping a red light. The notification has come after a story on Delhi man being issued a Rs 23,000 challan in Gurugram got viral.

As per the Challan receipt, his offences were:

-Driving without license

-Driving without a registration certificate

-Driving without third party insurance

-Violating air pollution

-Driver without a helmet or turban

He later submitted his Honda Activa to police as he said his scooter is cheaper than the fine. Another story came into light from Haryana when another rider was issued Rs 23,500 challan in the state.

Not only this, post the tightening of regulations for violators of traffic laws, Haryana officials issued 343 challans for violations with a collection of Rs 52.32 lakh.

The legislation provides for stricter punishment for various traffic-related offences as well as higher penalties, including compensation of Rs 5 lakh for death and Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injury in a motor vehicle accident case.

The Act provides for a penalty of Rs 10,000 fine for not giving way to emergency vehicles and Rs 10,000 for driving despite disqualification.

Penalty for dangerous driving has been increased to Rs 5,000 from Rs 1,000, while drunken driving under the new law attracts a fine of Rs 10,000.

Penalties for over-speeding range from Rs 1,000- 2,000 for over-speeding. Driving without insurance is punishable with Rs 2,000 fine while driving without helmets will attract Rs 1,000 penalty and 3-month suspension of licence.

The penalties are based on the recommendations of transport ministers from 18 states, which were vetted by a standing committee of Parliament.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
