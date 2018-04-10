Upcoming 2018 Hyundai Santro Compact Hatchback Spied Again

2018 Hyundai Santro Spied during pre-testing phase. (Image: Twitter/Bob M)

Hyundai is planning to revive one of its most selling car the Santro and it is expected that the car will be launched in Indian market soon as the car has been spotted several on the Indian roads now. Internally known as the Hyundai AH2, the car has been spotted again during testing. The car was earlier spotted by a Twitter user during the pre-testing phase.Due to heavy camouflage, the exterior details of the new hatchback were hidden. However, the car appears to have a roomy cabin. Reportedly, the new car will be placed between the Eon and Grand i10 and will compete against the giants of Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Tata Tiago.As per various reports on the internet, the car will come with 1.1 and 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. The car is also expected to get AMT.First launched in 1997, the Santro challenged the mights of Maruti 800 and Tata Indica back then. In a strategy to push the Hyundai i10 and Hyundai Eon sales and growing emission norms, Hyundai pulled the plug from one of the most popular car in 2014.Santro also helped Hyundai to reach the 1st millionth car in 2007.Any other detail about the car is yet to be revealed by the company but it is expected that Hyundai may reveal its new hatchback at Diwali.