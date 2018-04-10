English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upcoming 2018 Hyundai Santro Compact Hatchback Spied Again
First launched in 1997, the Santro challenged the mights of Maruti 800 and Tata Indica back then.
Hyundai AH2 Spy Shot.(Image: The Automotive Indian)
Hyundai is planning to revive one of its most selling car the Santro and it is expected that the car will be launched in Indian market soon as the car has been spotted several on the Indian roads now. Internally known as the Hyundai AH2, the car has been spotted again during testing. The car was earlier spotted by a Twitter user during the pre-testing phase.
Also Read: World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto
Due to heavy camouflage, the exterior details of the new hatchback were hidden. However, the car appears to have a roomy cabin. Reportedly, the new car will be placed between the Eon and Grand i10 and will compete against the giants of Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Tata Tiago.
2018 Hyundai Santro Spied during pre-testing phase. (Image: Twitter/Bob M)
As per various reports on the internet, the car will come with 1.1 and 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. The car is also expected to get AMT.
Also Read: Freak Accident Lands Car in Swimming Pool With Husband, Daughter Inside
First launched in 1997, the Santro challenged the mights of Maruti 800 and Tata Indica back then. In a strategy to push the Hyundai i10 and Hyundai Eon sales and growing emission norms, Hyundai pulled the plug from one of the most popular car in 2014.
Santro also helped Hyundai to reach the 1st millionth car in 2007.
Any other detail about the car is yet to be revealed by the company but it is expected that Hyundai may reveal its new hatchback at Diwali.
Also Watch: Ford Freestyle First Drive Review | Cars18
Also Watch
Also Read: World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto
Due to heavy camouflage, the exterior details of the new hatchback were hidden. However, the car appears to have a roomy cabin. Reportedly, the new car will be placed between the Eon and Grand i10 and will compete against the giants of Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Tata Tiago.
2018 Hyundai Santro Spied during pre-testing phase. (Image: Twitter/Bob M)
As per various reports on the internet, the car will come with 1.1 and 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. The car is also expected to get AMT.
Also Read: Freak Accident Lands Car in Swimming Pool With Husband, Daughter Inside
First launched in 1997, the Santro challenged the mights of Maruti 800 and Tata Indica back then. In a strategy to push the Hyundai i10 and Hyundai Eon sales and growing emission norms, Hyundai pulled the plug from one of the most popular car in 2014.
Santro also helped Hyundai to reach the 1st millionth car in 2007.
Any other detail about the car is yet to be revealed by the company but it is expected that Hyundai may reveal its new hatchback at Diwali.
Also Watch: Ford Freestyle First Drive Review | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|5
|20
|1
|Australia
|41
|34
|34
|109
|2
|England
|23
|27
|20
|70
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|7
|25
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|7
|7
|4
|18
|8
|Scotland
|6
|9
|12
|27
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Nigeria
|3
|4
|0
|7
|11
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|3
|6
|13
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|14
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|3
|4
|22
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Most Fuel Efficienct Petrol Cars in India – Maruti Suzuki Alto, Renault Kwid and More
- Never Took His Side Before But Feeling Bad For Him Now: Krushna Abhishek On Kapil Sharma Controversy
- IPL 2018: CSK vs KKR - Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews Match 5
- Can You Solve This Maths Puzzle That Sonam Kapoor Could Not?
- Kidambi Srikanth Set to Replace Viktor Axelsen to Become World No.1