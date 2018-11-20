Upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to Deliver 25.47 kmpl Mileage, Petrol Rated at 19.34 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new Ertiga MPV on 21st November 2018. Previously, the MPV had been spied completely undisguised, revealing the exterior and interior fully. However, according to a media report, information on the new Ertiga's fuel economy has also come to light. The fuel figures for the already existing Ertiga are 17.50 kmpl for the petrol-MT, 17.03 kmpl for petrol-AT and 24.52 kmpl for the diesel-MT. The new Ertiga will get improved figures which stand at 19.34 kmpl for the petrol-MT, 18.69 kmpl for petrol-AT and 25.47 kmpl for the diesel-MT. All of the aforementioned figures fall under the testing by ARAI for fuel efficiency.Maruti Suzuki has also announced the commencement of pre-bookings for the second-gen Ertiga at a token amount of Rs 11,000 through Arena showrooms. Officially unveiled at the 2018 Indonesia International Motor Show - the new Ertiga underpins the new Swift, Dzire, Baleno and the Ignis.It receives a host of changes, prime amongst which has to be the all-new styling. The new Ertiga makes itself stand apart and does not come across as a simply stretched out version of the new Swift and the Dzire. The dual tone cabin now has Dzire’s steering and Ignis’ infotainment system.As part of the new design language, the Ertiga sports a new grille which gets chrome detailing along with projector headlamps which are more angular, giving the car a bold look. The Ertiga also gets new 15-inch alloy wheels and chrome outlining on the license plate. It has also become a bit bigger in almost every way as the length has gone up by 99mm, width has increased by about 40mm and the height has increased by 5mm.The bumper has been redesigned as well as now, the fog lamp housing is c-shaped and receives a blacked-out treatment. The bonnet is also sculpted in a way that enhances the car’s aggressive design approach.Under the hood, the new Ertiga is expected to get the 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 104 hp and 138 Nm of torque and comes mated with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The 1.3-litre diesel engine is also likely to be continued with the new Ertiga.