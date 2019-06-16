Upcoming 2020 Honda City Spied in Thailand, Could Have Mild-Hybrid Powertrain

Recent spy shots snapped on the roads of Thailand have confirmed that the fifth-generation Honda City could be closer to its arrival. The car, which will lay the five-year-old fourth generation to rest, was spotted sporting heavy camouflage over a rather newly designed body.

A fleeting glance at the spy shots let us believe that the new generation will have uprated dimensions being wider and longer than the outgoing generation. While the test mule was seen to be heavily camouflaged, there are plenty of details that can be observed. For instance, Honda is planning to keep the new-generation City with its new design language, seen in the new Accord sedan.

Look closely and can notice the new wraparound headlights that are replete with LED units. These sit on either side of a wider grille that is surrounded by subtle chrome strips. The rear gets a new design as well. The taillight now tapers down a bit at each corner, something that has not been seen in any Honda car so far.

Earlier reports have suggested that Honda is also pondering over a petrol-hybrid version for the City. The mild-hybrid is expected to carry a not-so deviant price tag and will be placed closely among other models. Note that this powertrain is different from the fully-hybrid model that is sold offshores.

next-Gen Honda City Spied. (Image Source: Facebook/Drive Master)

Speaking of powertrains, the new car will also have an updated engine under the hood. The company will continue to offer the diesel engine in the model that will most likely be in compliance with the upcoming BS-VI norms. To top it all, the new City is also likely to come with the diesel0CVT configuration currently available on the Amaze.

