Upcoming 2020 Hyundai Creta Recieves 10,000 Bookings in One Week

After its unveiling at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Hyundai Creta has already become one of the most sought-after SUV with the number of bookings crossing 10,000 so far. The car comes with a brand new design, similar to what we saw when it was launched in China last year. Ahead of the official unveil, Hyundai had released design sketches of the car hinting at the exterior.

On the outside, the car remains closely similar to the iX25 with split LED headlamps and squared wheel arches. Changes for the Indian market in the new Creta comes in the form of a new grille, different alloy wheels, and a few more cosmetic tweaks on the inside.

Further details regarding the variants and pricing will be revealed at the launch later this month. However, expect the Blue Link connectivity features and a few Venu-derived elements to make its way into the car.

In terms of mechanicals, the car will most likely debut with the same engine that powers the largely popular Kia Seltos. This means that on offer would be 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The car will also feature Seltos’ GT line powertrain that includes the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.

Hyundai decision to revamp the Creta in India comes in light of stiff competition that has been put forth by new entrants like the Kia Seltos and the MG Hector that has eaten into the car’s sales since its launch. The same segment is also currently the most sought-after segment, that has encouraged several automakers to dip their toes into it.