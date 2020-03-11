Upcoming 2020 Hyundai Creta's Roof Can Take Weight of 2 African Elephants, Gets Superstructure Body

After dominating the segment for years since its launch, the Hyundai Creta showed a slight slowdown after the entry of Kia Seltos in the market. However, the Korean manufacturer had a befitting reply in the form of a new-gen Creta. The car was first launched in China and was recently unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo in India. The car will soon be launched this month and we got a closer look at it at the Hyundai’s plant in Chennai.

However, out of the various highlights briefed by the company, the one that caught our attention was the new ‘Superstructure’ monocoque construction, which as per the manufacturer is strong enough to support 2 fully-grown African elephants that weigh approximately 5,400 kg each. This strongly suggests that the Creta could be one of the safest products in the C-SUV segment in India.

The new monocoque is made up of 74.3 per cent Advanced High Strength Steel. It should also be noted that the Creta is not the first vehicle in Hyundai’s lineup to get the Superstructure monocoque chassis. The Elantra too ships with the same thing and is claimed to be able to withstand the weight of 7 more Elantras placed above it.

It is also quite impressive that the chassis of the new-gen Creta will weight just 300kg. With this, Hyundai could very well be looking at an impressive rating by NCAP. Also, all the variants of the new Creta come with essential safety features including ABS, EBD, ESP, Dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorage and impact sensing door lock among others.

In India, the Creta will come with three engine variants including 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. Out of these the 1.5-litre options will be available with both manual as well as automatic transmission, while the 1.4-litre option will exclusively be available with a 7-speed DCT and steering mounted paddle-shifters.

